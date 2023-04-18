Mailman suing USPS for religious discrimination
A former mail carrier says he can't work Sunday because it's 'the Lord's day,' but the Postal Service says it puts undue stress on other employees.
The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case that could define religious liberty fights for years to come.
Gerald Groff, a former postal worker, sued the U.S. Postal Service for religious discrimination after resigning in 2019. He claimed the Postal Service did not accommodate his request to not work on Sunday due to his Christian faith.
"It's a day we set aside to honor God, to worship God, to come together as believers, not only in church, but after church, in fellowship around the table and spending time together," he said.
A lower court, however, ruled in the Postal Service's favor, citing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says businesses must accommodate employee's faith-based requests unless doing so would impose an undue hardship on the business.
In 1977, the Court ruled in TWA v. Hardison that an "undue hardship" could mean "more than a de minimus cost." Groff argues that is an unfairly low benchmark for employers to meet.
The Postal Service says Groff's requests for time off on Sundays meant more work for his colleagues and fostered tension at the post office.
At the Court Tuesday, the conservative-majority bench seemed to side with Groff. Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned the application of the language in the TWA v. Hardison ruling.
"It's been a serious misunderstanding," he said. "Not all courts, but some courts, have taken this 'de minimus' language and run with it and say anything more than a trifling will get the employer out of any concerns here. And that's wrong, and we all agree that's wrong. Why can't we just say that and be done with it?"
While the Court seemed to favor Groff's argument, we aren't likely to know the outcome of the case until the Court releases a majority of its opinions in June.
Report: Clarence Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn't report deal
Federal officials, including Supreme Court justices, are required to disclose the details of most real estate transactions with a value over $1,000.
Democratic senators urge chief justice to probe Thomas trips
Lawmakers are calling for Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate Clarence Thomas after it was revealed that he took undisclosed luxury trips.
Justice Thomas' actions prompt calls for Supreme Court ethics reform
One reason for the push for change is because of how influential Supreme Court justices are.
Top Stories
VA aims to spread awareness of underused benefit
The National Cemetery Administration says the number of military vets taking advantage of death-related benefits should be much higher.
Putin may want to swap an 'illegal' Russian spy for Evan Gershkovich
A number of Russian nationals are held around the world on espionage charges; could the Wall Street Journal reporter be used in a trade?
Netflix confirms it will 'wind down' its DVD service
Streaming giant Netflix says it'll sunset a legacy portion of its business that launched the brand to success. Its DVD.com division will "wind down."