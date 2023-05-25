Man arrested after car collides with gate at home of UK prime minister

UK's Sunak tries to win over skeptics to his Brexit deal
The U.K. and EU announced they struck a deal to resolve a dispute over Northern Ireland trade that's vexed relations since the U.K. left in 2020.LEARN MORE
The driver was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.
A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located.
It's unclear whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was at home at the time, but the incident set off a rapid security response in one of London's most-fortified sites.
The Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There were no reports of injuries.
Video footage posted on social media showed a white car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London's government district. Footage shot soon after showed a car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates.
The U.K. and EU announced they struck a deal to resolve a dispute over Northern Ireland trade that's vexed relations since the U.K. left in 2020.LEARN MORE
It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Police said they were working to establish the circumstances.
Officers cordoned off Whitehall after the crash but later lifted some of the barriers.
Public access to the street is restricted and the gates are protected at all times by armed police officers.
The leader of the Wagner Group also says more than 20,000 of his troops have died in the battle for Bakhmut.
Both Russian and Belarusian officials framed the step as driven by hostility from the West.
Norway's prime minister said there will be "predictable reactions from Russia to this."
In addition to feminine hygiene products, the bill also calls for the elimination of sales tax on prescription drugs, diapers and maternity clothing.
Chinese hackers reportedly tried to disrupt communications between the U.S. and its Five Eyes allies — Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the U.K.
MacNolia Cox was one of the first Black participants in the National Spelling Bee and was among the favorites to win that year.