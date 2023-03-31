Louisiana man arrested for allegedly urinating in local water supply

A man in Louisiana is charged with two counts of contaminating water supplies and criminal damage to a critical infrastructure.

Michael Mastin is accused of urinating in the water, at least two times, at the treatment plant that serves the Donaldsonville area, about 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, according The Advocate.

Online jail records show that he was booked into jail on March 22 and was released on a $25,000 bond.

The Advocate published surveillance video which shows a man adjusting a camera while he appears to urinate into a water tank.

Mastin reportedly worked at the water treatment facility and was fired within hours of the first allegation being made.

In a statement obtained by The Advocate, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said he was disgusted by the alleged incidents.

"I am extremely disappointed, and I find this conduct disgusting and unacceptable. This type of behavior will never be tolerated in parish government," he said.

Parish officials told The Advocate that the public was not in danger, claiming that the water meets all "safe water drinking requirements."

The publication reported that the water treatment facility is equipped with two restrooms, including one on the floor where Mastin worked.