Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, controlled explosion performed

British media cited police reporting that a controlled explosion happened after a male suspect was arrested for throwing items onto palace grounds.
A man was reportedly arrested and a controlled explosion was performed outside Buckingham Palace, after the suspect allegedly threw what is believed to be shotgun cartridges onto the palace grounds in London.
The BBC reported that an area around the palace was blocked off at around 6 p.m. BST on Tuesday after the man approached security gates at the palace and threw the items.
British law enforcement said a male suspect was arrested on "suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon," according to the BBC.
Sky News UK reported that the suspect was quickly detained at around 7 p.m. BST. The items allegedly thrown by the suspect were taken in for an assessment by police.
Police also said the man was in possession of a "suspicious bag," according to a statement obtained by Sky News UK.
British police did not immediately release more details to the media. There were no reports of any shots fired or injuries to anyone in the area.
