Man caught on video stealing cash from Girl Scout cookie booth

Fort Worth Police are asking for help identifying the person they said stole cash from a Girl Scout’s cookie booth at a Texas Walmart earlier this month.
The alleged theft happened around 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the entrance of the store in the 9500 block of Clifford Street, police said on X.
In surveillance video, the suspect can be seen walking out the store and towards the cookie stand, reaching behind the table, taking the bag containing cash earnings from the day and fleeing toward the parking lot.
The girl and her adult chaperone were the only ones at the sales table at the time.
Several Walmart customers were standing nearby at the time of the theft.
Police said they believed the suspect was a man and shared a close-up image of him in the post.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Detective C. Magallon at (817) 392-4837.
