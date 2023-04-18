Man charged in shooting of Ralph Yarl now in custody
84-year-old Andrew Lester turned himself in in Kansas City on Tuesday. He is charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.
84-year-old Andrew Lester is in police custody in Kansas City, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.
Lester was charged Monday in the shooting of Ralph Yarl. He turned himself in to the Clay County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Lester is charged with felony counts of first degree assault and armed criminal action. The assault charge carries a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison. The armed criminal action charge carries a possible sentence of up to 15 years.
KCPD
Police arrested and interviewed Lester the day of the shooting, and released him pending additional investigation, which was expected to extend beyond the 24-hour hold period.
Lester told police at the time he thought someone was breaking into his home when the doorbell rang. He said he took the gun with him to answer.
Police say Lester fired through a glass storm door and hit Yarl twice, once in the head and once in the arm while he was on the ground.
Yarl was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Thursday. His family says he has been released and is recovering at home.
Lester's bond is set at $200,000.
