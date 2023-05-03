Man fires shots with AR-style rifle into Fox affiliate news station

TV reporter, child killed in Florida shooting spree
Police said they did not find any apparent connection between the suspect and the victims, and weren't sure if he knew two of them were news media.LEARN MORE
The man then barricaded himself in a nearby restaurant and recorded himself on Facebook Live.
A man with an AR-style rifle fired shots into a Fox affiliate news station in Tennessee on Tuesday.
In a surveillance video, 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan can be seen trying to enter Fox13 Memphis, but is prevented from entering through a locked door. He then holds up a large firearm and proceeds to shoot toward two security guards sitting at a desk. When the glass door doesn't shatter, he forcefully tries pulling the door open with no success.
"Our ballistic glass is designed to stop small-caliber bullets and deter any large-caliber ammunition. The glass did its job, deflecting the bullet downward," Fox13 said.
Nathan then proceeded to Ubee's, a nearby restaurant, and barricaded himself inside while recording himself on Facebook Live, according to Fox13.
Memphis Police said Nathan has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Before the shooting, Nathan had approached a FOX13 employee outside of the gate and wanted to talk, the network said. Then he showed the employee that he had a gun.
Nathan told the employee that "God had sent him a message about the Tyre Nichols investigation and that he needed to go on-air to share this message," FOX13 said.
Nathan's mother spoke with FOX13 and placed some blame on his father not being around to teach him to be a man. She said her son is "not a bad person at all."
"[He's] one of the nicest and kindest you will meet. Everybody has another side to them," his mother told FOX13. "I think my son is crying out for attention because he needs some help. Anybody who would come to the news place and shoot at anybody, that is a cry for some help."
Fox13 said Nathan's parents and pastor helped crisis negotiators.
Police said they did not find any apparent connection between the suspect and the victims, and weren't sure if he knew two of them were news media.LEARN MORE
Children as young as 10 years old were preparing orders and operating the register, according to the Department of Labor.
Deontay Wilder was arrested in Los Angeles after police recovered a 9 mm pistol in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.
Police in Texas say they have arrested the prime suspect in the shooting deaths of five of the man's neighbors, among others.
Casana, a medical technology company, plans to bring the smart toilet seat to the market by the end of 2023.
Cindy Ayers Elliott, a former Wall Street Investment banker, started a 68-acre farm within the city limits of Jackson, Mississippi.
This was the first time there's been a decline in the civics assessment, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.