Man who tried to abduct barista in drive-thru is arrested

Police in Washington arrested a man they say tried to abduct a barista.

The Auburn Police Department posted a video of a truck driving up to a drive-thru window at 5 a.m. on Monday. The suspect is seen grabbing the barista's arm when the worker attempts to give him cash back. He appeared to try and secure the woman's arm with a looped zip tie but failed.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

The suspect drove off as the cash fell to the ground.

Police highlighted the man's tattoo which appears to say "Chevrolet," hoping someone would be able to identify him.

The Auburn Police Department tweeted Tuesday, "After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case."

Police haven't said what charges he will face.

Auburn is located in King County, between Seattle and Tacoma.