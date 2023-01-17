Man who tried to abduct barista in drive-thru is arrested
Police shared video of a man attempting to drag a barista through a drive-thru window.
Police in Washington arrested a man they say tried to abduct a barista.
The Auburn Police Department posted a video of a truck driving up to a drive-thru window at 5 a.m. on Monday. The suspect is seen grabbing the barista's arm when the worker attempts to give him cash back. He appeared to try and secure the woman's arm with a looped zip tie but failed.
The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA— Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023
The suspect drove off as the cash fell to the ground.
Police highlighted the man's tattoo which appears to say "Chevrolet," hoping someone would be able to identify him.
The Auburn Police Department tweeted Tuesday, "After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case."
Police haven't said what charges he will face.
Auburn is located in King County, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Police: 8 people shot at Florida MLK Day event
The shooting occurred at a park in Fort Pierce during an MLK Day celebration with more than 1,000 people in attendance, the sheriff's office said.By Matt Rourke / AP
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes
The Albuquerque police chief described Solomon Pena as the "mastermind" of a politically motivated conspiracy leading to the shootings in New Mexico.By Roberto E. Rosales / The Albuquerque Journal via AP
Texas group spreads love, awareness amid Trafficking Prevention Month
The founder of Waco-based group Jesus Said Love said they've discovered the reality of human trafficking in Texas through spreading awareness.By AP
Top Stories
Why do chefs wear those tall hats?
The Frenchman known as "The King of Chefs, and the Chef of Kings" is credited with creating the standard chef’s hat.By Jens Meyer / AP
30% of Americans to rely on tax refunds to make ends meet this year
Gen Z (40%) and millennials (46%) count on the tax-time cash infusion the most, according to the study by Qualtrics on behalf of Credit Karma.By Mark Lennihan / AP
Norway archaeologists find 'world's oldest runestone'
The Svingerud stone has carved scribbles, which may be the earliest example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia.By Javad Parsa / NTB Scanpix / AP