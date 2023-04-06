Marianne Williamson starts 2024 challenge against Biden
Author Marianne Williamson, who previously made a run for the White House in 2020, has launched her campaign for 2024 against incumbent Joe Biden.
Author and self-help expert Marianne Williamson has again launched a bid to run for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president.
Williamson previously became a well-known name during her run for president in the 2020 election, where she made it into multiple debates.
Williamson told a crowd at a campaign event covered by Politico, “It is our job to create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear.”
She made her remarks at Washington's Union Station.
She said, “I have run for president before. I am not naïve about these forces which have no intention of allowing anyone into this conversation who does not align with their predetermined agenda.”
"I understand that, in their mind, only people who previously have been entrenched in the car that brought us into this ditch can possibly be considered qualified to bring us out of it,” she said.
Williamson is a Texas native and current resident of Beverly Hills, California. The 70-year-old presidential candidate was once a spiritual adviser to talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
“The American people have been trained to expect so little,” she said at the campaign event. “The American people have been played."
