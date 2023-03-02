Maryland mayor charged with child pornography possession, resigns
The mayor of College Park, Maryland was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of possession of child pornography.
Mayor Patrick Wojahn, 47, of College Park, Maryland was arrested and charged with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.
The City of College Park said in a statement on Thursday it was "made aware this morning of former Mayor Patrick Wojahn’s arrest by Prince George’s County Police and the charges that have been filed."
The statement said, "We are shocked and disturbed by the news; what has come to light in this investigation is a total surprise to us. The city knows that this news is distressing and difficult for our community, and we encourage our residents to seek any help they feel necessary to work through this trying time."
The investigation by police is still considered active and ongoing, officials confirmed.
On Thursday, after he resigned, the City of College Park released a statement on Wojahn's resignation, writing, "Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on Council since 2007. The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service."
The now former mayor's resignation was made "effective immediately."
The city announced that Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve in the role until a special election can be held to swear in a new mayor.
On Feb. 17, according to the Baltimore Banner, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted authorities to a social media account that “possessed and distributed suspected child pornography,” citing police information.
Fox5DC reported that investigators said they were able to link the social media account to Wojahn because he used his government email address as a recovery email for the account.
Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of wife, son
The Alex Murdaugh case chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family. A guilty verdict was handed down on Thursday.By AP
Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due record-setting snowfall
The siege of heavy snowfall over the past week has subsided but park officials are still unsure when it will be deemed safe for visitors to return.By National Park Service via AP
Trump can be sued for Jan 6 riot injuries, Justice Dept. says
The Justice Department says former President Trump can be sued by Capitol Police and lawmakers for injuries during the Jan. 6 insurrection.By AP
Top Stories
Why do we still use Fahrenheit?
Daniel Fahrenheit joined the British Royal Society in the early 1700s, and the Fahrenheit scale quickly spread throughout the British empire.By Scripps News
Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of wife, son
The Alex Murdaugh case chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family. A guilty verdict was handed down on Thursday.By AP
What is the future of the papacy?
Francis didn’t replace a pope who had died. He succeeded Pope Benedict XVI, a conservative, who was the first pontiff to retire in 1,600 years.By Andrew Medichini / AP