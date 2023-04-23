Massive fire breaks out at Disneyland in California
Flames erupted as a 45-foot animatronic dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic nighttime water and fireworks show.
A massive fire broke out at Disneyland Park in California on Saturday night.
Flames erupted as a 45-foot animatronic dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic nighttime water and fireworks show.
While some parkgoers captured videos of the fire, others scurried away from the attraction.
The fire was put out, and no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
US suspends operations in Sudan amid ongoing violence
President Joe Biden had ordered the military to evacuate government personnel.
NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister sentenced to life in prison for murder
Afaf Assad, 84, died four days after suffering a broken skull when she was attacked and robbed in the bathroom of a California casino in 2019.
Fox's settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M
How much the lawsuit will actually end up costing Fox is unclear because there are ways it can defray some of the expense.
Top Stories
US suspends operations in Sudan amid ongoing violence
President Joe Biden had ordered the military to evacuate government personnel.
NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister sentenced to life in prison for murder
Afaf Assad, 84, died four days after suffering a broken skull when she was attacked and robbed in the bathroom of a California casino in 2019.
Fox's settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M
How much the lawsuit will actually end up costing Fox is unclear because there are ways it can defray some of the expense.