Massive fire breaks out at Disneyland in California

Flames erupted as a 45-foot animatronic dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic nighttime water and fireworks show.

Ryan Laux via Storyful
By Scripps News Staff
April 23, 2023

A massive fire broke out at Disneyland Park in California on Saturday night. 

Flames erupted as a 45-foot animatronic dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic nighttime water and fireworks show.

While some parkgoers captured videos of the fire, others scurried away from the attraction.

The fire was put out, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.