Reports: McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 footage

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reportedly giving Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Axios first reported the agreement, and a Fox News spokesman confirmed the report was accurate.

Carlson told Axios, "There was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret," and if there are any remaining questions, "this video will reveal it."

Members of the now-defunct House committee investigating the attack have criticized McCarthy's decision, saying it compromises the security of lawmakers and the Capitol complex.

McCarthy has long criticized the Jan. 6 committee and vowed to conduct his own investigation into what he believes are security failures that led to the storming of the Capitol.

The committee sent its final 814-page report to the Justice Department earlier this year, recommending charges against former President Donald Trump.

The committee was then shut down earlier this year when Republicans were sworn in and took control of the House.