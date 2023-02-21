Reports: McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 footage

Former Capitol police chief: 'Intelligence was botched' on Jan. 6
In a newly released book, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund details the "agonizing" memories and experiences he faced on Jan. 6, 2021.LEARN MORE
Carlson, a Fox News host, has repeatedly downplayed the Capitol riot and called for the release of the raw footage to the public.
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reportedly giving Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Axios first reported the agreement, and a Fox News spokesman confirmed the report was accurate.
Carlson told Axios, "There was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret," and if there are any remaining questions, "this video will reveal it."
Members of the now-defunct House committee investigating the attack have criticized McCarthy's decision, saying it compromises the security of lawmakers and the Capitol complex.
In a newly released book, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund details the "agonizing" memories and experiences he faced on Jan. 6, 2021.LEARN MORE
McCarthy has long criticized the Jan. 6 committee and vowed to conduct his own investigation into what he believes are security failures that led to the storming of the Capitol.
The committee sent its final 814-page report to the Justice Department earlier this year, recommending charges against former President Donald Trump.
The committee was then shut down earlier this year when Republicans were sworn in and took control of the House.
Fetterman’s openess has led to praise from mental health advocates, fellow members of Congress, and President Joe Biden.By Patrick Semansky / AP
Lawmakers want Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to address allegations that the company has been actively engaged in union busting.By Ross D. Franklin / AP
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said she'll continue to "fight the epidemic of gun violence" in the next two years of her term.By AP
Millennials are a lot poorer and are saving less compared to Gen X and baby boomers.By Elise Amendola / AP
Port St. Lucie, Florida isn't just one of the most racially integrated cities in the country, it is also one of the most successful cities in America.By Scripps News
New companies such as Lost and Found Software uses digital rolodexing to help file and sort through lost luggage faster.By Ted Shaffrey / AP