McConnell released from hospital after fall, goes to rehabilitation
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from a hospital and will be in rehabilitation after a fall at a Washington, D.C. hotel.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will now head to an inpatient rehabilitation center and was discharged from a hospital after a fall at a Washington, D.C. hotel last Wednesday night.
In a statement from Sen. McConnell's office, staff confirmed he also sustained a "minor rib fracture" after the fall and would be in recovery, including a "period of physical therapy," before returning home.
McConnell's office said "Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today."
The U.S. Senate is scheduled to return to work in Washington on Tuesday evening, and will be in session for the rest of the month.
Sen. McConnell of Kentucky, 81, was at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. at a reception dinner for a campaign committee he is connected to called the Senate Leadership Fund when he tripped and fell.
In 2019 McConnell tripped and fell at his Kentucky home suffering a shoulder fracture. He underwent surgery after that accident just as the Senate began its summer recess that year.
