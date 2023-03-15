27 prescription drugs will now cost less for Medicare recipients

Biden wants to raise Medicare taxes for some Americans
Most Americans split a 2.9% Medicare tax with their employer. Under President Biden's plan, some Americans could pay up to 5%.LEARN MORE
The rebate program begins in April and can save Medicare recipients anywhere from $2 to $390.
The White House announced Wednesday that 27 different drugs will now be subject to Medicare Part B rebates because their prices increased faster than the rate of inflation
The White House said starting in April, people with traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage could see reductions ranging from $2 to $390 on their coinsurance for an average dose of the affected Medicare Part B drugs. The drug companies will pay Medicare for these rebates.
Although Medicare recipients will start seeing savings in April, the drug companies won’t be invoiced for the rebates until 2025. The rebates will be paid to the Medicare Trust Fund.
This is the first time such a rebate has been implemented. Drugmakers must pay for the rebate if they raise prices beyond the rate of inflation under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law last August.
Most Americans split a 2.9% Medicare tax with their employer. Under President Biden's plan, some Americans could pay up to 5%.LEARN MORE
The White House estimates that 1,200 drugs would have been subject to the new rebates had the law been in effect in 2021.
“We do believe that the inflation rebate proposal, the overall provision, does give a strong incentive for drug companies to not increase their prices above inflation,” said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.
The discounts will depend on a person's coverage plan, White House officials said.
“So, the amount that any individual person would see depends on a few things,” said Meena Seshamani, director of the Center for Medicare. “It depends on what kind of supplemental coverage they have. Because if they have wraparound coverage that is taking care of their out-of-pocket costs, then that will absorb some or all of it.
“It also depends on the dose and the treatment protocol that they're on. Because depending on the dose of the medicine that they take, that impacts what their out-of-pocket costs are. So, because of those complexities, it's hard for us to be able to say that there is exactly this much money, you know, for people to be able to come up with that full estimate, because there are these variables in play.”
Some lawmakers have pushed for insulin prices to be capped. Eli Lilly said on Wednesday it will do so voluntarily.LEARN MORE
The White House said the prescription drugs subject to rebates will be adjusted quarterly.
The list of affected drugs is shown below.
An FDA-cleared automated ear cleaning system looks like a pair of headphones, and could become a widely used part of more automated health care.By SafKan Health/Handout
The British Medical Association said new doctors earn around $17 an hour and pay has fallen 26% since 2008, taking inflation into account.By Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
With advanced technology, a program called TeleSANE is helping offer sexual assault nurse services in areas with limited access to care.By Scripps News
A tracking site reported 220,000 customers in the region were without power Wednesday morning.By Robert F. Bukaty / AP
Michael Jordan wore the shoes during his "Last Dance" with the Bulls. Twenty-five years later, those shoes are up for auction.By AP
In a statement, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry wrote that “Honduras is requested to consider carefully and not fall into China’s trap.”By Fernando Vergara / AP