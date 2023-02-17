5 Memphis Police officers plead not guilty to Nichols murder charges

Tyre Nichols' family pushes for accountability
Just after attending the State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols' parents talked to Scripps News about their experience and hopes for the future.LEARN MORE
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith appeared before a judge in Shelby County Criminal Court.
Former Memphis Police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith all pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder charges following last month's death of Tyre Nichols. They were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.
Just after attending the State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols' parents talked to Scripps News about their experience and hopes for the future.LEARN MORE
Nichols died three days after he was confronted by a group of Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop on Jan. 7.
The five officers faced a Tennessee judge on Friday for their arraignment.
Video of the incident prompted nationwide protests and calls for police reform. In four different clips, officers are seen spraying Nichols with what appears to be pepper spray, beating him with a baton and kicking him in the head.
The president signed an executive order requiring annual reviews of disparities in government services.LEARN MORE
Nichols remained on the ground for about 25 minutes without police or medical personnel addressing his injuries.
Nichols' face was beaten and bloodied.
Two additional deputies and two Memphis Police officers were disciplined by their department, but not criminally charged.
Darryl Tyree Williams died after a traffic arrest in which he was tased, and it's shedding light on the harsh use of the device.By Ben Crump
A lawsuit filed by Anthony Mitchell's family alleges that Walker County deputies kept him in a freezer for hours.
Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers Jan. 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.By City of Raleigh / AP
From the Chernobyl nuclear disaster to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, these are some of the worst environmental disasters of the past 50 years.By Efrem Lukatsky / AP
Starting on Feb. 17, Audubon and the Cornell Lab, among others, hold a massive citizen science project known as "The Great Backyard Bird Count."By Scott Young / Macaulay Library / Cornell Lab of Ornithology via AP
While Douglass estimated his birthdate to be in February 1818, the exact date is still unknown, according to historians.By AP