Memphis Police relieve 6th officer after fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Tyre Nichols video: Here are some of the key takeaways
A fatal beating. Cries for his mom. Officers cheering each other on. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Tyre Nichols police bodycam footage.LEARN MORE
Five other offers were previously fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.
A Memphis Police spokesperson confirmed Monday that Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty.
Hemphill is among six officers who have been relieved of duty since the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days after he was confronted by a group of Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.
The other five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Hemphill has not been charged.
Memphis Police said Hemphill was hired in 2018.
A fatal beating. Cries for his mom. Officers cheering each other on. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Tyre Nichols police bodycam footage.LEARN MORE
Video of the incident was released Friday. The video prompted nationwide protests and calls for police reform.
In four different clips, officers are seen spraying Nichols with what appears to be pepper spray, beating him with a baton and kicking him in the head.
Nichols remained on the ground for about 25 minutes without police or medical personnel addressing his injuries. Nichols' face was beaten and bloodied.
The SCORPION Unit was supposed to reduce crime in Memphis residential hot spots.By Gerald Herbert / AP
One neighbor — a retired police officer of 40 years — said the Memphis Police Department has gone downhill.By Scripps News
A fatal beating. Cries for his mom. Officers cheering each other on. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Tyre Nichols police bodycam footage.By City of Memphis via AP
The fake diplomas were issued by three Florida-based schools since 2016 at $15,000 each, netting them more than $114 million, the DOJ alleges.By Storyblocks
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News opened its doors more than three weeks after a 6-year-old shot his teacher.By Denise Lavoie / AP
The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar.By Muhammad Sajjad / AP