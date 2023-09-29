Meta's AI chatbot features characters played by celebrities

10-year-old artist gets a new spotlight at the White House
Paris Robinson's art is part of a new permanent display at the White House that curates art from children in military families.LEARN MORE
Meta has created chatbots with AI learning that derive character from and are played by real-life celebrities.
Meta has announced new chatbots created with AI learning that borrow character and identity from real-life celebrities.
The Facebook parent company said the list of celebrity-played chatbots will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook.
Paris Robinson's art is part of a new permanent display at the White House that curates art from children in military families.LEARN MORE
Meta said it was introducing what it's calling Meta AI, in beta on all apps.
The company it would introduce a conversational assistant on Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger and soon on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
The company released a list of celebrities and influencers it would be working with, including Dwayne Wade, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Osaka, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady and Charli D'Amelio.
The company also introduced AI studio, which "supports the creation of our AIs … we plan to make it available for people outside of Meta – coders and non-coders alike – to build AIs."
The company said it would use watermarks and other indicators to show when something had been created with AI, to lower the "chances of people mistaking them for human-generated content."
The inflencer chatbots have started to roll out in beta across the United States. New characters are expected to be "played" by Chloe Kim, Josh Richards and Bear Grylls.
The chatbot known as Charley can provide users with information about abortion restrictions in their state and where the nearest provider is located.
The technology community has, so far, seemed to welcome the opportunity to work with lawmakers on a responsible path forward.
Up to 4 million digitized microscopy slides of different types of cancer will reportedly be used in the project.
Critical air travel jobs like air traffic control and TSA could be furloughed if the government shuts down.
Paris Robinson's art is part of a new permanent display at the White House that curates art from children in military families.
A judge has already ruled that Trump submitted fraudulent valuations in order to obtain better loans and insurance terms.