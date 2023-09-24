Mexico makes agreement with US to deport migrants amid surge

US border crossings by migrant families hits record high
Mexico has made an agreement with the U.S. to help ease the migration crisis at the southern border.
Mexican officials agreed to deport migrants from their border cities and return them to their home countries. Mexico also agreed to take more than a dozen other actions to deter migrants from crossing into the U.S. This includes setting up checkpoints to deter migrants from hopping freight trains to the U.S. border.
The move comes amid an overwhelming influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border this month.
According to Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who shared data from Customs and Border Patrol on Thursday, U.S. border authorities have detained approximately 142,000 migrants so far in September.
The surge of migrants led to temporary closures of various border crossings and bridges this past week to reroute officers to aid in non-citizen processing.
President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Defense deployed 800 active service members to assist at the southern border.
Along the southwest border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has tracked over 2.2 million migrant encounters in this fiscal year, nearing last year's total of almost 2.4 million encounters. Border crossings by migrant families have hit a record high.
The Biden administration's decision to allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans temporary work permits was welcomed by Mayor Eric Adams.
More people are crossing due to impatient asylum seekers and profit-seeking cartels spreading disinformation.
