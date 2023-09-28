watch live
toggle menu
Breaking News

Michael Gambon, 'Harry Potter' Dumbledore actor, dead at 82

Gambon starred in six "Harry Potter" movies as part of a career that spanned over five decades.

Actor Michael Gambon participates in the "Churchill's Secret" panel at the PBS Winter TCA.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
By AP via Scripps News
SMS
Posted: 8:03 a.m. EDT Sep 28, 2023

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.