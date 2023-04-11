Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' shoes net $2.2M at auction

Michael Jordan's iconic Air Jordan Retro XIII shoes from game two of the 1998 NBA Finals sold at auction Tuesday for a whopping $2,238,000.

The pair was worn by the basketball legend during the pivotal game against the Utah Jazz in Jordan's final year with the Chicago Bulls, which was featured in the 2020 documentary "The Last Dance."

The signed shoes were auctioned off by Sotheby's to an anonymous bidder and are the most expensive sneakers to ever be sold, surpassing Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype,' which sold for $1.8 million in 2001.

Sotheby's

Sotheby's

After losing game one of the 1998 Finals, Jordan came out with revenge on his mind in game two and tallied a game high 37 points to lead his team to a 93-88 victory over the Jazz. The Bulls went on to win the series, with Jordan securing his sixth NBA Championship and sixth Finals MVP award.

After the game, Jordan saw a ball-boy who had found a jacket he'd lost during practice and decided to return the favor. Michael took off his sneakers, signed each one, and gifted them to the ball-boy as a token of appreciation.

They are the only authenticated complete pair of sneakers that have been worn by Jordan in any of his six NBA Finals series.

Jordan's impact on basketball and pop culture is undeniable, and the sale of these sneakers is a a testament to his lasting legacy. The Air Jordan Brand, which was created by Nike in 1984, has evolved into a global phenomenon and has cemented itself as arguably the most popular and successful sneaker line in history.

From his unparalleled skill on the court to his larger-than-life persona off the court, Jordan will always be regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, and his sneakers will continue to be coveted by fans and collectors for years to come.