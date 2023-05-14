Michigan boy uses slingshot to save 8-year-old sister from kidnapping

Mom warns of AI scam after receiving call claiming child was kidnapped
The young girl was in her backyard when an attacker appeared from the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth.
A 13-year-old boy in Michigan saved his 8-year-old sister from abduction by striking the would-be kidnapper with a slingshot, reports say.
According to Mlive.com, the 17-year-old attacker was arrested Wednesday soon after trying to abduct the girl from her backyard in the city of Alpena. The assailant has not yet been identified.
Michigan State Police said the young girl was in her yard when an attacker appeared from the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth, according to a news release obtained by Scripps News Detroit.
The girl's brother used a slingshot to strike the attacker in the chest and head, causing the suspect to flee.
A family member saw the attacker escaping and helped provide a description to police, which lead to the assailant's arrest. The suspect, who had visible wounds from the slingshot, was found and charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery, according to Scripps News Detroit.
Mlive.com said that in an interview with detectives, the attacker admitted he intended to severely beat the child. His bond was set at $150,000 and he is due in court on May 17 for a probable cause conference.
