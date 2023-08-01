Microwaving plastic containers releases billions of nanoplastics

In Real Life: Plastic Time Bomb
A new study found that more than 2 billion nanoplastic particles are released for every square centimeter of container after three minutes.
Warming up those leftovers in a microwave could put your health at risk.
A new study out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln found that billions of nanoplastics are released when you microwave certain plastic containers.
This means we could be ingesting these particles, which could cause possible health issues.
Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln conducted experiments with different plastic baby food containers, made with polypropylene and polyethylene. Both of these plastics are approved by the FDA.
These containers were then heated in a microwave for three minutes.
The tests show that more than 2 billion nanoplastic and 4 million microplastic particles are released for every square centimeter of container after those 3 minutes.
The researchers also found that the extracted microplastics and nanoplastics released from the plastic container can kill around 75% of human embryonic kidney cells. These results came out of an in vitro study.
The National Institute of Health says studies show an association between BPA, a chemical compound found in plastics, and cardiovascular disease, reproductive disorder, and breast cancer.
The World Health Organization also recommends limiting exposure to these plastic particles.
