Mikaela Shiffrin gets record-tying 86th World Cup victory

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold in giant slalom at worlds
It is Shiffrin's seventh world title and 13th medal overall from 16 career world championship races.LEARN MORE
Shiffrin's win matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her record-tying 86th World Cup race Friday with victory in a giant slalom.
Shiffrin's win matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago.
The 27-year-old American protected her half-second lead from the first run and finished 0.64 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone.
It is Shiffrin's seventh world title and 13th medal overall from 16 career world championship races.LEARN MORE
It was Shiffrin's fourth straight wire-to-wire win in World Cup giant slaloms since January. In that time, she also took gold in the event at last month’s world championships in Meribel, France.
Shiffrin also clinched the season-long World Cup giant slalom title to secure her 15th career crystal globe trophy. She already won her fifth overall World Cup title and the slalom title this season.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
It is Shiffrin's seventh world title and 13th medal overall from 16 career world championship races.By Gabriele Facciotti / AP
Shiffrin's giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women's list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who retired four years ago.By Alessandro Trovati / AP
Argentina has won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout.By Hassan Ammar / AP
There have been 1,399 reports of the coolers' closure failing, prompting the recall.By AP
The vote for Xi was 2,952 to 0 by the National People's Congress, members of which are appointed by the ruling Communist Party.By Mark Chiefelbein / AP
The joint statement calls for the reestablishing of ties and the reopening of embassies to happen “within a maximum period of two months.”By Shutterstock