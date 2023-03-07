Mike Epps accused of carrying gun in Indianapolis airport

Actor and comedian Mike Epps is being investigated after TSA agents at Indianapolis International Airport reported finding a loaded handgun in his backpack.

According to the firearms investigation report obtained by Scripps News Indianapolis, there was a .38 Special Airweight revolver in the backpack. Authorities said it was loaded with four rounds of Hornaday .38 Special ammo.

None of the ammunition was in the chamber, according to the report.

Passengers are allowed to travel with unloaded firearms, but they must be packed in checked baggage.

Individuals who bring weapons to TSA checkpoints could face a fine of up to $15,000

Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in 2022 With the exception of 2020, the number of weapons intercepted at airport checkpoints has climbed every year since 2010. LEARN MORE

Scripps News Indianapolis has reached out to representatives for Epps and is waiting to hear back.

Epps was in Indianapolis Saturday for his "Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour" at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The show also featured Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake and D.C. Young Fly.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Indianapolis.