Millions at risk of losing Medicaid benefits

An expiring pandemic-era rule could leave millions without Medicaid benefits.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act required states to provide benefits for individuals who were enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic, even if their eligibility changed. The process was known as automatic enrollment.

Congress passed a bill that ends the automatic enrollment process on April 1.

States will now have to ensure people enrolled in Medicaid still qualify through the normal renewal process.

An analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation says up to 14 million Americans could lose coverage because they no longer qualify or because they fail to go through the renewal process.

What Should You Do If You're On Medicaid?

People won't be automatically kicked off Medicaid on April 1. However, that's when states will begin the process of verifying whether individuals still qualify for the coverage.

For those on Medicaid, it's important to make sure states have your correct contact information, including your address. States will begin sending out Medicaid renewal packets in April, which need to be returned.

The individual's eligibility will be reviewed, and a determination will be made about whether they will continue to receive Medicaid benefits. States say the process could take as long as 14 months.

For those who no longer qualify for Medicaid, states may offer other types of financial assistance for health insurance.