Millions prepare for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot draw

Friday night's Mega Millions has drawn millions of people across the country to buy tickets, with hopes of striking it rich with a record payout.

The $1.35-billion jackpot is the second largest prize in the 26-year history of the lottery contest.

If someone scores Friday, four of the top five winning tickets will have been above $1 billion.

The historic draw is being held on the traditionally unlucky day of Friday the 13, but it's not deterring many from what's at stake. Despite the date's unlucky history, there have been seven Mega Millions winners over the years on Friday the 13, with four of them beating the odds in the state of Michigan.

But even if no one wins big Friday night, Jonathan Cohen, author of "For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America," says the lottery will have performed some good nonetheless.

"They provide the chance to dream," Cohen said.

Although the focus is mainly on Mega Millions, the Powerball jackpot is also up to $404 million, drawing other hopefuls.