Minnesota Vikings' K.J. Osborn helps save man from burning car
Osborn posted a photo on Twitter with three other people who helped him pull the driver from the wreckage.
Talk about an amazing catch!
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn says he was in "the right place at the exact right time" after he helped save a man from a fiery car crash in Austin, Texas.
Osborn said he was riding in an Uber early Monday morning when the car came upon the accident.
Austin Police said the car had hit a pole and caught fire, but the driver "had already been removed from the vehicle" when officers arrived.
Osborn posted a photo on Twitter with three other "absolute heroes" who helped him pull the driver from the wreckage.
Twitter / @KJ_Osborn
"I didn’t even know if he was alive when we walked up to the car,” Osborn said on an ESPN podcast. "That's when we began to talk to him and try to get him out ... but without that, I think that car would've burned on fire and been really tragic."
Osborn said he was in Austin training with other players for the upcoming season.
Osborn joined the Vikings as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and has hauled in 110 receptions for over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons.
