Minus-60 wind chills expected for some states this weekend

Doctors warn of health impacts the cold has on the body
Cold temperatures can stress the body in many ways, including our respiratory and immune systems.LEARN MORE
When wind chills reach minus 25, frostbite can occur in 15 minutes.
Parts of the Northeast could have wind chills reach 60 below zero this weekend as cold air and gusty winds are expected to bring the lowest wind chills in decades, the National Weather Service said.
Most of New England is under a wind chill warning, while the Upper Midwest and other parts of the Northeast are under wind chill advisories.
Cold temperatures can stress the body in many ways, including our respiratory and immune systems.LEARN MORE
The National Weather Service advises it won’t take long for someone to experience frostbite in these sorts of conditions. When wind chills reach minus 25, frostbite can occur in 15 minutes. Hypothermia is also a major concern.
In parts of Maine, where the air temperature could drop below minus 20, winds of 35 mph to 55 mph could occur. Parts of the state are also under a blizzard warning.
“Low temperatures are anticipated to be coldest on Saturday, with single digits as far south as Pennsylvania and subzero lows widespread throughout New England," the National Weather Service said. "Snow squalls and lake effect snow is also likely along and behind the cold front Thursday night into Friday, which could briefly lead to lowering visibility and treacherous travel."
Since 1887, people have gathered outside Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see Phil make his prediction.By Barry Reeger / AP
The storm began Monday as part of an expected "several rounds" of wintry precipitation through Wednesday in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.By Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News via AP
More cancellations are expected in coming days as Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas deal with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation.By Brynn Anderson / AP
The request for a criminal inquiry comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department.By Carolyn Kaster / AP
The decision came hours before the secretary of state had been due to depart for Beijing and marked a new blow to U.S.-Chinese relations.By Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP
Companies are still seeking more workers and are hanging on tightly to the ones they have.By Robert F. Bukaty / AP