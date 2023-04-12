Missing Texas woman found alive in submerged Jeep
The woman — who was reportedly missing for two days — was spotted alive as a crew was preparing to pull the Jeep from an east Texas lake.
A missing Texas woman was found alive by two fisherman who spotted her Jeep submerged in a lake, authorities said.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received a call from the anglers, who said they had seen a black Jeep sticking out of the water, about 40 feet from the shore.
When deputies arrived with a wreckage service to begin removing the vehicle from the lake, they discovered that someone was still alive inside, authorities said.
Marion County Sheriff's Office
The fishermen were able to safely rescue the woman from the jeep and a photo released from the scene show the men pulling her from the water and onto their boat before she was transported to a local hospital.
Authorities said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department. According to KHOU, the woman had been missing for nearly two days.
Longview is located about 40 miles south of the lake where she was found.
New York police will use four-legged 'Robodogs' again
NYPD plans to once again deploy quadrupedal robots to deal with high-risk situations like hostage negotiations.
Texas doctor convicted of distributing 600,000 opioid pills
A jury in Texas convicted a physician and the clinic's office manager of distributing hundreds of thousands of opioid pills for cash.
Biden administration proposes historic vehicle pollution limits
New vehicle pollution standards proposed by the Biden administration would push for more electric cars and limit tailpipe emissions even more.
Top Stories
Biden admin seeks to strengthen abortion protections under HIPAA
The rule seeks to safeguard women's access to abortion drugs.
MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games
At least four teams have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season in response to shorter games.
New York police will use four-legged 'Robodogs' again
NYPD plans to once again deploy quadrupedal robots to deal with high-risk situations like hostage negotiations.