MLB pitcher Liam Hendriks announces he is cancer-free

NFL player learns he has cancer during routine physical exam
Foster Moreau said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma during a routine physical with Saints' doctors in New Orleans.LEARN MORE
When Hendriks was diagnosed with cancer, he said he planned to return to the mound after he was cancer-free.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks announced he is now cancer-free and in remission.
Hendriks made the incredible recovery in just a few months. He first announced he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in January.
"Hearing the word 'cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," Hendriks said at the time.
Earlier this month, he shared a video of himself ringing the "victory bell" after receiving his last round of treatment.
"Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done," he said. "I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."
Liam Hendriks is cancer free. 💚— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 20, 2023
We’re so happy for you, Liam and Kristi! pic.twitter.com/8wlOP5SwL0
The pitcher has received an outpouring of support from his team, other players and the league.
MLB posted on Instagram: "Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam."
When Hendriks, who is from Australia, learned about his diagnosis, he said he planned to return to the mound.
It's unclear if that is still his intention.
Most cases of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma are considered treatable. The Cleveland Clinic says people diagnosed with the disease are living longer thanks to new treatments and targeted therapies.
Foster Moreau said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma during a routine physical with Saints' doctors in New Orleans.LEARN MORE
After playing in an aging stadium in front of the smallest crowds in MLB, the A's intend to move out of Oakland, California, to Las Vegas.
A $2,000 reward is being offered to help find the person who tackled Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during a recent MLB game.
They join the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers as the only teams in modern MLB history to start a season 13-0.
Koko Da Doll, who is featured in the documentary "Kokomo City," was reportedly shot and killed in Atlanta.
This year, Earth Day leaders say we can slow or even stop the damage to our planet if we invest in it.
A second bill was also passed that would allow allocation of time for prayer and Bible study for both students and staff.