MLB pitcher apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ post

Target pulls some Pride Month items from shelves amid backlash
Target's Pride Month collection has been criticized online for featuring so-called "tuck-friendly" swimsuits and satanic-themed LGBTQ clothing.LEARN MORE
Anthony Bass shared a video that used a passage from the Bible to justify boycotting companies that promote the LGBTQ community.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass has apologized for sharing a post on social media that claimed to provide Biblical reasons for boycotting companies that support the LGBTQ community.
"I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine, close family members of mine, and I am truly sorry for that," Bass said on Tuesday.
He added that he apologized to his teammates and is utilizing team resources to "make better decisions moving forward."
The video Bass shared was created by Ryan Miller. In the video, Miller reads a passage from the Bible that he says justifies boycotting companies like Target, which launches a Pride collection every year in celebration of LGBTQ individuals.
Target's Pride Month collection has been criticized online for featuring so-called "tuck-friendly" swimsuits and satanic-themed LGBTQ clothing.LEARN MORE
An organization celebrating Pride Month this year is the Blue Jays. The team will host Pride Weekend June 9 and 10.
The event will include entertainment, performances and a Blue Jays rainbow flag jersey giveaway.
"The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody," Bass said after his apology.
The Blue Jays are not the only MLB organization to celebrate Pride Month. Every team, with the exception of the Texas Rangers, has publicly stated plans for Pride Month.
Texas Sen. Cruz made the remarks on Twitter after the president of Uganda signed legislation in a crackdown on LGBTQ people in the African nation.
Target's Pride Month collection has been criticized online for featuring so-called "tuck-friendly" swimsuits and satanic-themed LGBTQ clothing.
The Human Rights Campaign is the latest rights group to issue travel advisories on the basis of Florida's restrictive laws.
In his ruling Tuesday, the judge cited national media coverage of the incident, including statements from high-profile figures regarding the case.
Former Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly kick off his campaign with a video and speech in Iowa next week.
The bacteria that researchers think is wrapped up in the seaweed is known as Vibrio.