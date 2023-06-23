Moms for Liberty branch apologizes for using Hitler quote

New Illinois law will defund libraries that ban content
Illinois will withhold state funding from libraries that ban content for partisan or doctrinal reasons.LEARN MORE
A chapter of Moms for Liberty revised a recent newsletter after a quote from Adolf Hitler was sent to readers.
An Indiana branch of Moms for Liberty was forced to apologize after using a quote from Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler in a recent newsletter.
Paige Miller, chapter leader of the Hamilton County, Indiana, branch of the group, responded to the fervor the quote caused.
"We condemn Adolf Hitler's actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and we express our deepest apology," Miller said.
The quote from Hitler said, "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future."
The Hamilton County, Indiana, chapter has over 1,300 members in its Facebook group. The group posted an updated newsletter earlier this week without the Hitler quote.
Illinois will withhold state funding from libraries that ban content for partisan or doctrinal reasons.LEARN MORE
Moms for Liberty came into prominence in early 2021 for demanding the end of mask mandates in schools during the pandemic.
Since then, the group has backed other right-wing causes, including opposing gender-affirming care and supporting school book bans.
The group has also gained favor among some GOP presidential hopes. Former President Donald Trump is listed as a speaker at its upcoming summit next weekend.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has expressed concern about the group over its anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-inclusive curriculum stances.
"Moms for Liberty is an anti-student inclusion group that presents itself as a modern parents’ rights organization that seeks to 'unify, educate, and empower parents to defend and protect their parental rights at every level of government,'" the Southern Poverty Law Center writes. The group’s website appears to align with this mission, featuring general information about the organization and its chapters, resources for parents, and links to press skewed in the group’s favor. The social media accounts and real-world activity of the national organization and its chapters reflect views and actions that are antigovernment and conspiracy propagandist, anti-LGBTQ and anti-gender identity, and anti-inclusive curriculum."
More auto manufacturers are looking in the rearview when it comes to driving their businesses forward.
Meteorologist Chris Gloninger spent the last two years at KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa.
A union of Starbucks employees says the company is misleading customers about its policies over Pride Month decorations.
More auto manufacturers are looking in the rearview when it comes to driving their businesses forward.
Meteorologist Chris Gloninger spent the last two years at KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa.
The CDC reports that upwards of 120,000 adults 65 and older are hospitalized every year due to RSV.