Montana House Speaker Matt Regier talks about Rep. Zephyr's expulsion

Transgender Rights: America's Divide
Scripps News investigates recent trends in bills restricting transgender rights, and hears from members of Montana's legislature on the issue.LEARN MORE
Scripps News holds an exclusive interview with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier on transgender legislation and Rep. Zooey Zephyr's expulsion.
Scripps News sat down for an exclusive interview with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier. It's his first interview after the end of Montana's legislative session, during which the Republican-led house censured and expelled Rep. Zooey Zephyr, Montana's first openly transgender female representative, for speaking out against a ban on gender-affirming care for youth.
Scripps News investigates recent trends in bills restricting transgender rights, and hears from members of Montana's legislature on the issue.LEARN MORE
Regier spoke about the House's decision to censure Rep. Zephyr, the debate over providing gender-affirming care to minors, and the difficulties of finding compromise over transgender-related legislation both in Montana and on a national level.
Rep. Zooey Zephyr speaks with Scripps News' "Morning Rush" hosts after the state's House of Representatives voted for her expulsion.LEARN MORE
Political strategists and activists say transgender rights will become a focus for GOP primary battles that will push candidates further to the right.
Scripps News investigates recent trends in bills restricting transgender rights, and hears from members of Montana's legislature on the issue.
Gender-affirming health care doesn't have to involve a transgender, non-binary, or gender-diverse patient at all.
The bill passed along party lines, and Republicans may have the votes to override any veto from North Carolina's Democratic Governor.
Some paramedics use ketamine to sedate people who are in police custody — sometimes with deadly results.
It's arguably New York City's most famous building, and officials plan to light it up in Union Jack colors to celebrate King Charles III's coronation.