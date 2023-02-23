More American adults are identifying as LGBT

Transgender, non-binary people want visibility in reproductive health
The Center for Transgender Equality found 23% of transgender people avoided the doctor over a fear of being mistreated.LEARN MORE
Gallup expects the trend of people identifying as LGBT to increase as younger generations constitute a larger share of the total adult population.
The percentage of American adults identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual has reached 7.1%, an all-time high, according to a new Gallup poll.
People born between 1997 and 2003, known as Generation Z, were most likely to identify as LGBT. Roughly 21% said they are part of the LGBT community. That's almost more than double the rate for millennials, which is 10.8%. Less than 5% of older generations identify as LGBT, according to the poll.
The Center for Transgender Equality found 23% of transgender people avoided the doctor over a fear of being mistreated.LEARN MORE
Gallup noted that it began measuring LGBT identification in 2012, which was three years prior to the Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage should be legal.
Attitudes about gay marriage have largely changed in the last decade, going from 53% support to 71%, according to Gallup.
The legislation passage to protect same-sex and interracial marriages is a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition.LEARN MORE
Gallup expects the trend of people identifying as LGBT to increase in the future as younger generations constitute a larger share of the total adult population in the U.S.
"With one in 10 millennials and one in five Gen Z members identifying as LGBT, the proportion of LGBT Americans should exceed 10% in the near future," Gallup noted.
The shift also comes at a time when LGBT rights are under attack. According to the Human Rights Campaign, there are more than "175 anti-LGBTQ bills" being proposed in 32 states this year.
Club Q was the site of a deadly mass shooting in November 2022. It is expected to reopen in the fall.By Jack Dempsey / AP
The FDA announced draft guidelines that would do away with the three-month abstinence requirement for donations from men who have sex with men.By Francois Mori / AP
Online campaigns and in-person protests have targeted drag events across the nation.By Scripps News
Harvey Weinstein's Thursday sentencing is in addition to the 20 years he must also serve for a similar 2020 conviction in New York.By AP
Emergency crews were dispatched to a mall in eastern Wisconsin at around noon on Thursday, responding to the scene of a collapsed parking garage.By Scripps News Milwaukee
With the average FHA loan going for just under $270,000, the typical homebuyer will save $24,000 throughout a 30-year loan.By Robert F. Bukaty/AP