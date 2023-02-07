More businesses are allowing pets in the office

Why is the American pet industry growing?
More than 23 million Americans adopted a pet during the pandemic. But that's not the only reason.LEARN MORE
A survey from Rover.com says nearly 75% of people are more likely to stay with a company that lets them bring pets to work.
If you're having a rough time transitioning back to the office, you're not alone.
But here's something that might help: More businesses are letting employees bring pets to the office to attract new hires and encourage in-person work.
A survey last year from Rover.com says nearly 75% of people are more likely to stay with a company that lets them bring pets to work.
More than 23 million Americans adopted a pet during the pandemic. But that's not the only reason.LEARN MORE
Amazon's Dogs at Work program has 10,000 pups registered at 140 offices across the country, which is a 3,000% increase from three years ago.
Research shows pets can improve morale, reduce anxiety and lower blood pressure.
The products, sold by Fresh Ideation Food Group, have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label.By Elizabeth White / CDC via AP
Monday night's win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19.By Keith Srakocic / AP
Many people left their jobs amid the pandemic, but experts found workers are actually switching jobs to find more flexible environments.By Scripps News
Power outages have left thousands of people without electricity in the Texas capital for nearly a week and are likely to drag on for days longer.By Paul Weber / AP
In recent years, the seaside town of Nahant, Massachusetts, has seen an increasing number of coyote attacks on animals.By Scripps News
The products, sold by Fresh Ideation Food Group, have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label.By Elizabeth White / CDC via AP