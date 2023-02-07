More businesses are allowing pets in the office

If you're having a rough time transitioning back to the office, you're not alone.

But here's something that might help: More businesses are letting employees bring pets to the office to attract new hires and encourage in-person work.

A survey last year from Rover.com says nearly 75% of people are more likely to stay with a company that lets them bring pets to work.

More than 23 million Americans adopted a pet during the pandemic. But that's not the only reason.

Amazon's Dogs at Work program has 10,000 pups registered at 140 offices across the country, which is a 3,000% increase from three years ago.

Research shows pets can improve morale, reduce anxiety and lower blood pressure.