Wintry weather scrubs more than 1,000 flights in US

Holiday travel disruptions could cost Southwest up to $825 million
Southwest said it canceled 16,700 flights from Dec. 21-31, 2022.LEARN MORE
More cancellations are expected in coming days as Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas deal with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation.
More than 1,000 flights were canceled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation.
Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to the tracking service FlightAware. About 4,700 flights were delayed nationwide.
Dallas-based Southwest scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about 12% of its entire schedule, while American, based in Fort-Worth, had dropped about 200 flights.
Monday's disruptions follow Southwest's meltdown in December that began with a winter storm but continued after most other airlines had recovered. Southwest canceled about 16,700 flights over the last 10 days of the year, and the U.S. Transportation Department is investigating.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of north Texas starting on Monday afternoon. An icy mix covered some roadways as snow and rain fell and then froze.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s until Thursday.
Beyond Texas, forecasters said ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week. Schools and colleges in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas planned to close or go to virtual learning Tuesday.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
