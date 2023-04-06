More than 250, including Ye, no longer billionaires

How billionaires and corporations avoid taxes
Across the U.S., some of the nation’s top earners have a toolbox full of mechanisms to build wealth.LEARN MORE
Some notable figures are now considered former billionaires, and Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, according to Forbes.
There are 254 fewer billionaires, according to Forbes’ World’s Billionaires rankings.
Some of the most notable former billionaires are Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Sam Bankman-Fried.
Ye's fortune plummeted last year after he went on antisemitic rants, which led to him losing lucrative endorsement deals. The rapper is now worth about $400 million, down from $2 billion, according to Forbes.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune took a hit after he was charged with fraud. He's accused of stealing money from customers who had deposits in his cryptocurrency trading platform. Bankman-Fried was previously worth $24 billion, according to Forbes. He's now reportedly worth less than $10 million.
Tesla founder and current Twitter CEO Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world. That honor now goes to France's Bernard Arnault. He's the chairman and CEO of LVMH, a luxury products group.
Arnault is currently worth $211 billion, according to Forbes. The publication says his fortune grew by $53 billion last year due to the success of his company.
Musk now sits at No. 2 on the list with a net worth of $181 billion, Forbes reports. Most of his wealth has been generated by Tesla and SpaceX.
Jeff Bezos rounds out the top three richest people in the world. The Amazon founder is reportedly worth $114 billion.
According to Forbes, the world now has a total of 2,640 billionaires. They reportedly have a combined net worth of $12.2 trillion.
Across the U.S., some of the nation’s top earners have a toolbox full of mechanisms to build wealth.LEARN MORE
The announcement represents another diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the U.S. slowly withdrawing from the wider region.
The El Mozote massacre is one of the most widely known killings in the history of the Americas, leaving between 800 and 1,000 civilians dead.
Scripps News heads to Plattsburgh, New York to speak with migrants seeking asylum in Canada.
The U.S. is home to five of the 10 busiest airports in the world, according to a report from an aviation trade group.
President Joe Biden won't be attending King Charles III's coronation next month, but he and Charles still anticipate on meeting.
The iconic white suit is expected to fetch upwards of $200,000.