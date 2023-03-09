Mortgage rates continue upward trajectory

Fed chair says interest rate hikes will continue
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.LEARN MORE
Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage is now 6.73%.
Mortgage interest rates are approaching their 2022 peak. Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage is now 6.73%.
That's an increase from the previous week, when interest rates averaged 6.65%.
"Mortgage rates continue their upward trajectory as the Federal Reserve signals a more aggressive stance on monetary policy," Freddie Mac said.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.LEARN MORE
In 2022, mortgage rates saw a sharp increase. They peaked in October and November, when they hit 7.08%.
Reacting to the interest rate increase, Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of real estate research for the National Association of Realtors, noted that buyers may be able to get a better price for their home as there is less competition in the market.
She added that spring is usually the time of year when more homes go up for sale.
"Inventory remains tight, but there are typically about 60% more new listings during March and August than the rest of the year," she said.
The median price for a home in the U.S. is currently $349,000, according to the National Association of Realtors.
John Deere is targeting employees who have been laid off from tech companies including Meta, Google and Uber.By Scripps News
The delay in the economists' expectations of when a downturn will begin follows a series of government reports that point to a robust economy.By Robert F. Bukaty / AP
The paper comes as more economists are saying that the Fed will have to continue to raise interest rates even more than previously forecasted.By Matt Rourke / AP
Visa indicated that legal pushback was partially the reason they have paused their decision to start categorizing all purchases made at gun shops.By Seth Perlman / AP
Cartels often issue comuniques to intimidate rivals/authorities, but also to do PR work to smooth over situations that could affect their business.By STR / AP
Rochester revoked Main Street Armory's entertainment license, while authorities investigate deaths and injuries during GloRilla's concert.By Lauren Petracca / AP