Considering a move? Here are the top pet-friendly cities for renters
The amount of renters who own a pet is soaring, but some cities accommodate our furry friends better than others.
Pet ownership among renters in the U.S. has increased substantially, in large part due to the pandemic paving the way for more remote work and people staying home. But as 47% of renters say they're considering a move in the next year, according to Zillow, pet parents should be aware that some cities are more welcoming to our furry friends than others.
While the vast majority of rental listings in some areas allow pets, other places offer far fewer options for renters, who are then further limited in their search for a place to live. Even the Humane Society has noted that finding and keeping rental housing is a leading reason why dogs and cats end up in shelters.
To ensure you have the most options when making a move with your furry friend, here's a look at the top pet-friendly cities for renters, based on Zillow data on the percentage of rental listings that allow pets in a given area.
10. New York City
72.2% of rental listings allow pets
9. Seattle
73.1% of rental listings allow pets
8. Kansas City, Missouri
73.4% of rental listings allow pets
7. Indianapolis
74.7% of rental listings allow pets
AP
6. San Antonio
75.8% of rental listings allow pets
5. Denver
76.5% of rental listings allow pets
4. Charlotte, North Carolina
76.6% of rental listings allow pets
3. Fort Worth, Texas
77.2% of rental listings allow pets
2. Dallas
78% of rental listings allow pets
1. Austin, Texas
80.8% of rental listings allow pets
