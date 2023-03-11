Considering a move? Here are the top pet-friendly cities for renters

Pet ownership among renters in the U.S. has increased substantially, in large part due to the pandemic paving the way for more remote work and people staying home. But as 47% of renters say they're considering a move in the next year, according to Zillow, pet parents should be aware that some cities are more welcoming to our furry friends than others.

While the vast majority of rental listings in some areas allow pets, other places offer far fewer options for renters, who are then further limited in their search for a place to live. Even the Humane Society has noted that finding and keeping rental housing is a leading reason why dogs and cats end up in shelters.

To ensure you have the most options when making a move with your furry friend, here's a look at the top pet-friendly cities for renters, based on Zillow data on the percentage of rental listings that allow pets in a given area.

10. New York City

72.2% of rental listings allow pets

9. Seattle

73.1% of rental listings allow pets

8. Kansas City, Missouri

73.4% of rental listings allow pets

7. Indianapolis

74.7% of rental listings allow pets

6. San Antonio

75.8% of rental listings allow pets

5. Denver

76.5% of rental listings allow pets

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

76.6% of rental listings allow pets

3. Fort Worth, Texas

77.2% of rental listings allow pets

2. Dallas

78% of rental listings allow pets

1. Austin, Texas

80.8% of rental listings allow pets