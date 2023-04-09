Multiple people shot at Delaware mall
Delaware State Police said a suspect is not yet in custody, but that an investigation is ongoing.
Multiple people were shot at a mall in Delaware Saturday evening.
Delaware State Police said they were dispatched to the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, at approximately 6:43 p.m. Saturday. They found three victims with gunshot wounds in the vicinity of the food court, who were then transported to the hospital.
Five others sustained injuries during the incident not related to gunfire, and were also transported to the hospital, police said.
Delaware State Police said they are still investigating the incident. It has not yet been confirmed how many suspects are involved, and as of Saturday night, police said a suspect was not in custody.
It was determined that the shooting was the result of an altercation between several suspects and at least one of the victims.
Police said there is no threat to public safety at the Christiana Mall, which has been searched and cleared.
