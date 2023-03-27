Multiple students dead following shooting at Nashville school
A shooter killed three students and two adults at a private school in Tennessee, according to Scripps News Nashville.
The Nashville Police Department reports that officers engaged the shooter, who is now dead, at The Covenant School on Monday morning.
The private Christian school serves children from preschool through sixth grade.
The ages of the victims have not been disclosed.
A reunification area for families has been established at the Woodmont Baptist Church, the fire department stated on Twitter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
