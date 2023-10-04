watch live
toggle menu
Crime

Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

The Holyoke Police Department responded to the downtown area around 1 p.m. after getting multiple calls for help.

Police investigate a shooting in Holyoke, Mass.
Holyoke Police Department
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 3:40 p.m. EDT Oct 4, 2023

Police are investigating a shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, which is about 10 miles north of Springfield. 

The Holyoke Police Department stated that there are multiple victims. 

Police responded to the downtown area around 1 p.m. after getting multiple calls for help and notifications from ShotSpotter, which detects gunshots in an area. 

People are being asked to avoid the area as police investigate. 

It's unclear whether this was a random act or if a shooter has been taken into custody. 

Holyoke is a small city in Hampden County with a population of about 40,000. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Gun deaths among US children are rising rapidly
Gun deaths among US children are rising rapidly

Gun deaths among US children are rising rapidly

A study showed that between 2018 and 2021, the firearm death rate rose 41.5% for children.

LEARN MORE