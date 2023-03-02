Murdaugh juror dismissed 5 weeks into trial

Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in double-murder trial
Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife Maggie and their 22-year-old old son, Paul, in 2021.LEARN MORE
Judge Clifton Newman said she was a "great" juror, but defied his order by speaking with multiple people about the case.
A female juror in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was dismissed from the panel Thursday after the court said the juror expressed her opinion on the case to at least three others, said Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman.
Juror No. 785 will be replaced by an alternate.
Newman said he received a complaint from a member of the public about the communications. The judge said the juror denied discussing the case outside of the jury and gave information on the people she was suspected of having conversations with.
Newman said they were interviewed about the conversations they had with the juror. He added that the conversations were not extensive, but involved the juror offering an opinion regarding evidence.
“We have had some discussions with you over the last several days concerning indications of conversations with a few folks not in the jury concerning the case and expressing some opinion on the case,” Newman told the juror.
Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife Maggie and their 22-year-old old son, Paul, in 2021.LEARN MORE
Newman said the juror defied an order not to discuss the case intentionally or unintentionally with those outside of the jury. He said the decision was made to preserve the integrity of the case.
“You have been by all accounts a great juror and smiled consistently and similarly been attentive to the case, and I am sure with all the time you have invested, you probably hate not to continue,” Newman said before thanking the juror for her service.
Newman requested the juror wait until after the case has concluded before speaking publicly, if the juror decides to speak at all.
Murdaugh faces two murder counts for the 2021 deaths of his wife and 22-year-old son.
The trial began Jan. 25.
NOTE: Story has been corrected to reflect the correct juror number.
Biden is asking for money and more time to prosecute cases, find new ways to prevent identity theft and help people whose identities were stolen.By Evan Vucci / AP
A man was arrested, accused of having a checked bag at a U.S. airport containing a compound suspected to be used in commercial grade fireworks.By AP
The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship, killing a Bulldogs player and staff member.By Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Some of New Orleans' most underserved residents are addressing ways to combat climate change impacts in their communities.By Scripps News
Bluesky is now available in Apple's App Store. However, an invite code is needed to use the app.By Francois Mori / AP
A bipartisan group of senators has reintroduced legislation that would end the practice of changing clocks twice a year.By Shutterstock