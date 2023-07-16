Musk says Twitter is losing cash: Advertising is down and debt is high

Twitter competitor Threads gets 100 million new users in 5 days
Parent company Meta says the figure is beating its expectations.LEARN MORE
Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal last fall.
Elon Musk says Twitter is still losing cash because advertising has dropped by half.
In a reply to a tweet offering business advice, Musk tweeted Saturday, "We're still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load."
"Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else," he concluded.
Ever since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal last fall, Musk has tried to reassure advertisers who were concerned about the ouster of top executives, widespread layoffs and a different approach to content moderation. Some high-profile users who had been banned were allowed back on the site.
In April, Musk said most of the advertisers who left had returned and that the company might become cash-flow positive in the second quarter.
In May, he hired a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, an NBCUniversal executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.
But since then, Twitter has upset some users by imposing new limits on how many tweets they can view in a day, and some users complained that they were locked out of the site. Musk said the restrictions were needed to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data.
Twitter got a new competitor this month when Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app, Threads, and gained tens of millions of sign-ups in a few days. Twitter responded by threatening legal action.
Parent company Meta says the figure is beating its expectations.LEARN MORE
Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, also known as "Dr. Roxy," was first warned by the board in 2018 about patient privacy and possible ethics violations.
As some lawmakers consider a national ban on the popular app, a majority of Americans believe TikTok poses a national security threat, a poll finds.
Parent company Meta says the figure is beating its expectations.
Food Bank of the Rockies said the gift will allow them to purchase enough food for 75,000 meals.
She has been taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The storms dumped record amounts of rain on Vermonters in a short time.