NASA names astronauts for Artemis II moon mission

NASA's Orion Capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program's next lunar flyby, set for 2024.
The four-member crew of NASA's Artemis II mission, which will attempt to fly around the moon, includes three men and one woman.
NASA revealed the names of the four astronauts who will fly by the moon in the Artemis II mission.
Christina Koch will return to space aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft. She previously visited the International Space Station in 2019 and was part of the first all-woman spacewalk.
Jeremy Hansen will represent the Canadian Space Agency on the mission. Hansen currently works with NASA on mission operations and astronaut training. This will be the former fighter pilot's first trip to space, NASA said.
The third astronaut named to the Artemis II mission has a lot of experience behind the controls. Victor Glover has reportedly logged 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 different aircraft, NASA stated. He will serve as the pilot the Orion spacecraft.
Reid Wiseman was named the mission commander. He previously worked as a flight engineer at the International Space Station and served as chief of the NASA Astronaut Office.
The goal of the mission is to confirm that the spacecraft's systems operate as designed with a crew aboard. Artemis I successfully completed its unmanned mission in December.
Successful completion of the Artemis II mission will set up NASA to return astronauts to the moon in 2025.
"During their time on the Moon, the astronauts will do scientific work inside Starship and conduct a series of moonwalks," NASA states.
