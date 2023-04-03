Police: Nashville school shooter fired 152 rounds, planned for months

On March 27, a shooter fired 152 rounds of ammunition inside The Covenant School in Nashville. Police responded in approximately 14 minutes to the mass shooting, authorities said.

The shooter killed six people before being shot and killed by police. Police now say the shooter had written for months about the planned attack on the school, and that the shooter's writings are under "careful review" by the FBI. Motive has yet to be established, police said. Authorities said police used nine rounds in stopping the shooter.

126 of the rounds fired by the shooter came from a rifle, with 26 nine-millimeter rounds from a pistol. Authorities said the shooter acted alone, according to reports citing police.

"It is known that [the shooter] considered the actions of other mass murderers," police said on Monday.

Nashville students rally for gun control in wake of school shooting Students in Tennessee walked out of class on Monday to demand lawmakers enact stricter gun control laws. LEARN MORE

Authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department said none of the individuals — three 9-year-old students and three adults — were targeted at the school building. Police have interviewed the shooter's parents, who told them that their child was under a doctor's care for an emotional disorder. They didn't want their child to have guns, thinking their child had sold the only gun they possessed.

Police said that wasn't the case. The shooter had ultimately purchased seven more firearms, which were hidden in the shooter's residence.

The Metro Nashville Police Department will handle the homicide aspect of the investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will examine the situation that led officers to fire their weapons at the shooter. The TBI investigates all deadly shootings that involve officers.