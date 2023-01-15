National parks will be free to enter on MLK Day

Visit U.S. national parks for free on these days in 2023
Admission is free on January 16 and four additional days throughout the year.LEARN MORE
Mark your calendars and enjoy the great outdoors.
The National Parks Service is waiving entry fees at all national parks on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
“The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country," said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.
National parks are a popular attraction for Americans.
In 2021, nearly 300 million people visiting a national park, according to the NPS.
National Parks are also an economic driver. They support more than 322,000 jobs across the country and add $42 billion to the economy, NPS states.
Entry fees will also be waived on several other days in 2023, for more information click on the link below.
