National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

You may not have heard much about HIV or the AIDS virus in the last couple of years due to all the COVID news. And overall, doctors say HIV has been on the decline since 2015 — but the stats don't look as good for all communities.

Today the epidemic of HIV, the precursor to AIDS, has affected over 1.2 million people in the U.S. In 2023 researchers say the HIV and AIDS viruses are still mostly affecting men who have sex with men.

However new HIV virus cases are showing up more frequently in a different demographic — Black women. Scripps News' Tammy Estwick spoke with health equity advocate Dr. Maranda Ward, who has been doing research on the topic.