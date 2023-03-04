NBA investigating Grizzlies' Ja Morant over video showing apparent gun
The NBA is investigating Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant after he showed off what appeared to be a gun during an Instagram live video taken at a nightclub early Saturday morning.
The Grizzlies announced that Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games.
Morant, since then has apologized in a statement, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions, and will take "some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”
This incident comes days after a Washington Post report revealed two encounters Morant had over the summer, that involved a police report of him allegedly threatening a mall security guard, and another report stating Morant assaulted a 17-year-old. However, no arrests were made.
