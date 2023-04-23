NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister sentenced to life in prison for murder
Afaf Assad, 84, died four days after suffering a broken skull when she was attacked and robbed in the bathroom of a California casino in 2019.
The sister of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of two women charged in the murder of an 84-year-old woman, according to reports.
Reports say Leonard's sister, 39-year-old Kimesha Williams, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the death of Afaf Assad, who was attacked and robbed in the bathroom of a California casino in 2019.
Candace Tai Townsel, 42, was also sentenced in the woman's death. Both Williams and Townsel had been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and elder abuse on Feb. 8, according to The Press-Enterprise.
Reports say Assad went with her husband to the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, on August 31, 2019, and was holding a large pink purse containing about $1,000 for gambling. Williams was said to have followed Assad into the bathroom while Townsel was on lookout duty, and even prevented a custodian from entering.
A woman in one of the restroom stalls reportedly heard a thud. Williams and Townsel fled, and Assad was found unconscious and bleeding on the bathroom floor. She suffered a broken skull and died four days later, according to ESPN.
While Leonard's aunt, Denise Woodard, did confirm to The Press-Enterprise in 2019 that Williams and Leonard are brother and sister, she said the NBA player "didn't have anything to do with this."
