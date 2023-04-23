watch live
NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister sentenced to life in prison for murder

Afaf Assad, 84, died four days after suffering a broken skull when she was attacked and robbed in the bathroom of a California casino in 2019.

Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California
By Elina Tarkazikis
April 23, 2023

The sister of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of two women charged in the murder of an 84-year-old woman, according to reports.

Reports say Leonard's sister, 39-year-old Kimesha Williams, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the death of Afaf Assad, who was attacked and robbed in the bathroom of a California casino in 2019.

Candace Tai Townsel, 42, was also sentenced in the woman's death. Both Williams and Townsel had been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and elder abuse on Feb. 8, according to The Press-Enterprise.

Reports say Assad went with her husband to the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, on August 31, 2019, and was holding a large pink purse containing about $1,000 for gambling. Williams was said to have followed Assad into the bathroom while Townsel was on lookout duty, and even prevented a custodian from entering.

A woman in one of the restroom stalls reportedly heard a thud. Williams and Townsel fled, and Assad was found unconscious and bleeding on the bathroom floor. She suffered a broken skull and died four days later, according to ESPN.

While Leonard's aunt, Denise Woodard, did confirm to The Press-Enterprise in 2019 that Williams and Leonard are brother and sister, she said the NBA player "didn't have anything to do with this."